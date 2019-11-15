These Are The Up-And-Coming Destinations of 2020

Do you travel to explore and experience the world? Why not veer off the beaten path and visit a destination that’s on the verge of experiencing a surge in interest.

For those looking for a serious adrenaline rush in largely unchartered territory, one destination couldn’t be hotter — or indeed, cooler: Siberia.

The unimaginably vast (it’s the size of Australia), wild and empty Russian territory is home to spectacular natural landscapes, diverse wildlife and unique cultural and historical attractions, meaning that any visit is filled with adventure and discovery in equal measure. For example, there’s no better way to navigate wintry trails than on a wooden sled drawn by a team of working dogs – yes, Siberian huskies – as one skims the snow in an ancient and traditional mode of travel, with the added bonus of no carbon footprint left behind. To speed things up a notch — or two — then riding a snowmobile on frozen Lake Baikal is another experience that guarantees an exhilarating ride through stunning wilderness.

Destinations to watch for in 2020

The experts at Jacada Travel, a socially-conscious bespoke travel company, predict the following destinations will become hot travel trends in 2020: