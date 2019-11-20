The Wolf Returns To KL With Cheap Books This December!

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, the kids, or looking to pick up gifts for the festive season, don’t miss the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale KL 2019!

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, the much-anticipated book sale promises to be one of the biggest. More than 4.5 million books will be available at up to 95% off recommended retail price! This year’s grand carnival theme will also pack in some very special surprises.

The 24-hour sale takes place over 11 days, from 6 to 16 December, at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) in Selangor. Entrance to the Big Bad Wolf Sale KL 2019 is free! Shoppers can expect to find children’s books, fiction and non-fiction, pop-up books, and literature.

In support of Malaysian authors, the sale will also stock books from Kualiti Books, Sasbadi, Karangkraf PTS, Penerbitan Pelangi, Buku Fixi, The Patriots, and Kanyin Publishing to name a few.

Another big highlight of this year’s sale is the exclusive ‘Magical Book’ range. These books embrace technology by creating an Augmented Reality (AR) experience like no other, giving young children the opportunity to sing, learn and read. Popular titles such as Little Red Riding Hood and Lets Learn Alphabet ABC are among 15 titles at this year’s sale.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale KL 2019 will also collaborate with a local non-profit organization for its Red Readerhood CSR initiative. Visitors are encouraged to purchase as well as donate children’s books at the Red Readerhood corner, which will be distributed to children who lack good reading materials.

To receive exclusive benefits at the sale, sign up today to be a Wolf Pack member.