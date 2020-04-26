The online grocery store that delivers freshness

The way we shop for daily essential items and groceries has changed tremendously, especially now as we manoeuvre our way around the ‘new normal’. Delivery services have recently seen a significant increase in demand.

Now that almost everything is just one click away, MyGroser stands out among all the services available as it does not only provide the nation convenience but also quality-assured products and a seamless shopping experience.

We speak with Michele Malini, co-founder & COO of MyGroser, to learn more about Malaysia’s very first independent fully online grocery store.

Her World: Online grocery shopping is not something Malaysians are unfamiliar with. What differentiates MyGroser from other grocery delivery services?

Michele Malini: MyGroser is the only direct-to-consumer, independent, premium yet affordable grocery brand of its kind operating in Malaysia (and possibly Southeast Asia) that focuses on convenience, freshness and everyday value for consumers and businesses. We operate as an actual retailer, working directly with global, regional and local suppliers from your favourite brands. This allows us to give our customers everyday value pricing, which means savings all year long; fresher produce and quality control; full-time employees who pick, pack, deliver and prepare orders; and a higher standard in every way.

Also, our human-led customer-first approach means that when something doesn’t work – like the occasional damaged product – we can quickly address it and help our customers. Aside from that, we are fully digital and able to draw on our cloud stores for the freshest products. What this means is that we are fully online for payment methods and therefore we minimise any exposure for our consumers and team members alike to potential health concerns.

We do this by owning the entire supply chain – from our cloud stores that are literally supermarket-size operations, software that is fast and easy to use, secured payments that are safe, and a dedicated full-time delivery team that’s focused on handling your groceries with respect. Packing choices are also important as we are eco-sensitive. To that end, we offer reusable bags and cardboard boxes for most of our deliveries, limiting the use of plastics as much as possible. We’ll be expanding in this area in the future as well.

In addition to that, we have a growing list of products that support the varied tastes of Malaysians. These are available at different price points, quantities and from different local and international brands. You can even pre-order your groceries up to several weeks in advance! More importantly, we make delivery of all these fresh groceries convenient, affordable and simple to use.

