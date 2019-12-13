The Nike Victory Swim Collection Is About Modesty and Innovation

Nike is introducing its first swim wear collection targeted specifically for Muslim women, in the Nike Victory Swim collection.

The collection, which includes the Nike Victory Full-Coverage Swimsuit, along with swim separate options — the Nike Victory Swim Hijab, the Nike Victory Swim Tunic Top and the Nike Victory Swim Leggings — brings performance innovation to modest swimwear. Its sleek, innovative silhouette provide a game-changing option for female athletes seeking full coverage and full range of motion in the water.

Inspired by athletes’ passionate responses to the Nike Pro Hijab — and Nike designers’ determination to continue innovating for athletes of all backgrounds, body types, abilities and aspirations, Nike has gone ahead and launched the Nike Victory Swim Collection.

As designers continued learning from athletes across diverse communities, they saw a striking gap in apparel for water sports — specifically, a lack of options for female athletes who don’t want to choose between modesty and movement with comfort and confidence. Existing products were lacking in either coverage or functionality, athletes shared, leaving them feeling weighted down by baggy garments, battling drag instead of striving toward personal bests or worrying about whether their hijabs and coverings would remain in place.

Too often, athletes said, swimwear presented a barrier, rather than a conduit, to enjoying the water.

“As we continue broadening our vision for innovation, we’re excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively. To us, Nike Victory Swim Collection shows the power of innovation to invite all women to discover the joy of sport,” said Nike creative director, VP, Martha Moore.

The collection will be available on 1 February 2020 onwards on nike.com and at select retailers globally.