The Most Popular New Year’s Resolutions People Are Making (And Breaking!)

Did you know that 44 per cent of people break their New Year’s Resolutions in the first six months? Yup, its true!

With every new year comes a chance to renew our resolve to live well, be healthy and strive for deeper, more meaningful connections.

Here’s a look at some popular New Year’s resolutions, and the ones that most of us with not follow through on:

1. Learning a new language

Learning a new language is a good idea and this resolution ranks among those that quite a high percentage of people actually keep. Especially if they choose a language that is not that difficult to learn.

2. Get more sleep

Sleeping is a crucial factor affecting our physical as well as our mental well-being and it is well known that too many people have some kind of sleeping problem or disorder. Generally, doctors say we should sleep anywhere between 6 to 8 hours.

3. Spend less time on social media

Sometimes a part of the procrastination, spending too much time on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and other social networks is a considerable problem for surprising number of people these days. But even if they admit they have this issue, it can be very difficult for them to reduce the time spent on the site.

4. Spend less time watching TV

This resolution might be easier to keep now than it used to be but this statistic is misleading. The only reason why people are willing to cut their TV time is because they can watch the same things online.

5. Get rid of old clothes

The main problem with this resolution is that some people find themselves emotionally attached to clothes, especially their favorite, old pieces.