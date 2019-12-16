The Ghost Bride Finally Has A Release Date On Netflix!

The Ghost Bride is Netflix’s adaptation of Malaysia-born author Yangsze Choo‘s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

The 6-episode series was fully filmed in Malaysia, with a cast and crew from Hollywood, Malaysia and Taiwan. It’s set to premiere on Netflix this coming 23rd January.

The Ghost Bride is set in 1890s Colonial Malacca. Li Lan has been offered a marriage proposal from the wealthy Lim Family to become the “ghost bride” to their recently deceased son. Her family will be saved from a lifetime of debt, but she’ll spend the rest of her life being haunted by the Lim family’s son. Desperate to get out of this ghastly arrangement, she soon finds herself wrapped up in a murder mystery and embroiled in other-worldly affairs much bigger than she could have ever imagined.

While the novel is written in English, Netflix decided to film the series in Mandarin. Word is, the ending will also be slightly different from the novel’s! So, that’s another reason to check it out.