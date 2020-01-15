The Best Apps Every Solo Woman Traveller Should Have On Her Mobile Phone

It is the most liberating feeling to travel solo.

Think of it as your very own Eat Pray Love experience: Solo female traveller, riveting adventures, and a heavy dose of TLC for no one other than yourself.

But travelling alone comes with its own set of challenges too.

That’s why you need a helping hand in the form of apps that do everything from finding tours and activities near you, to finding other compatible female travel companions.

It makes the idea of travelling solo less daunting.

Check out the best apps every woman should download before they embark on their solo holiday below.