Sky 51 Takes Dining in Kuala Lumpur to New Heights

One of the newest 5-star hotels to open in Kuala Lumpur is EQ Hotel, and within it is the exquisite Sky51. Billed as an exciting dining experience, Sky51 encompasses Sabayon, an exclusive contemporary European restaurant, and Blue, a bespoke rooftop bar and lounge.

As the name implies, both establishments are situated on the 51st level of EQ. A recent visit to Sky51 left us mesmerised by the stunning view of KL’s skyline – right upon stepping out of the elevator. The obsidian-black floor and ceilings are illuminated with spellbinding stretches of starlight embellishments. Down the hallway, a glowing host table lures guests to floor-to-ceiling windows of the city skyline, with one of the best views of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.