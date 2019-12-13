Shop For Christmas Gifts at Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

With 4.5 million books and 50,000 book titles on offer, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Kuala Lumpur is a great place to shop for Christmas gifts!

Bargain hunters will relish the idea of bagging really great finds –at 75% to 95% off recommended retail price. What’s more, there are plenty of promotions to ensure you get even more value for your ringgit! For example, the Buy 10 Free 1 promo, whereby for every 10 non-premium books in your shopping cart, you get 1 book free.

So, head over to Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre this weekend! The sale is on till this Sunday, opens for 24 hours and entrance is free!

Gifts For Kids

Magical Books incorporate augmented reality (AR) technology for an interactive reading experience, with the characters ‘coming to life’ in all 17 available titles. The most sought-after are Frozen: A Sleepover Party and Winnie the Pooh: Fun with First Words, among other popular titles such as Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and Lets Learn Alphabet ABC.

Wolf Pack members get to enjoy Buy 5 Free 1 promotion on selected titles, whereas it’s Buy 7 Free 1 for non-members.

For toddlers, regular books such as Baby’s Gift Set Christmas Songs, My Christmas Activities and Baby First Christmas Book range in price from RM6 to RM35.

Gifts For Your BFFS

The holiday season is a time for rest and relaxation with a heartwarming story of love, or a scintillating beach read!

Dive into the romance in Fever at Dawn by Peter Gardos, Invisible Summer by Alice Adams or One Christmas Kiss in Notting Hill by Mandy Baggot. At the sale, you may see a trolley filled to the brim with handpicked titles whizz by, with the sound of tambourines jangling! Just reach in and pick what catches your eye, or what you think your besties would enjoy reading.