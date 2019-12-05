Shape’s Christmas Gift 2019 List Is Here!

It’s that time of the year again where we’re reflecting on the months which have just passed, and thinking of what to gift our loved ones as a symbol of gratitude. We have created this gift list with the SHAPE reader in mind who is all about fitness, wellness and lifestyle. We hope that it will help you figure out that gift for yourself or your loved ones. Take your pick(s)!

Ray Ban 1973

It’s hard to pass up on this cool green shade (RM829) from Ray Ban. Fresh from the Ray-Ban archives, the legendary 1973 square frames a new take on individual style. The second edition of the I-shape legacy, this oversized square offers stand-out style in classic black or striped Havana and trendy transparent pastels with contrasting Havana temples, iconic green and brown polar or modern clear and light gradient lenses make sure the look is total.