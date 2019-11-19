Book Review: Gift Your Best Pals These Travel and Cook Books

The year is coming to an end, and you’re probably already scrambling to find the perfect book to gift the book junkies in your circle. These latest books on the topics of travel and food may just be an inspiration for an epic travel experience or food/ home cooking journey in 2020. Check them out here:

Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2020

Do you know that the city of Bonn in Germany is gearing up for Beethoven’s 250th birthday celebration in 2020? You can expect a year long lineup of concerts by world famous orchestras, soloists and conductors at this city. And, eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is looking good on the tourism calendar of 2020 too, as it’s listed as one of the top 10 countries to visit in Lonely Planet’s Best In Travel 2020.

There are these, and more on this 217-page book which was just recently published. Well researched and put together through a survey and a panel of travel experts, the book lists out the best places to travel to in 2020, and works best for those who have big travel plans for next year, but just haven’t properly decided or planned out the trip(s). The guide goes from the top 10 countries, regions and cities to areas with the best value. You’ll find the Travel Edit chapter useful as it gives you the best new openings, places to stay, new food experiences and sustainable trips for families. With the climate changes and the impact that carbon has on our environment, the book also nudges you towards becoming a responsible traveler by giving tips and suggestions on lowering your carbon footprint as you are journeying across the world.

And guess what? Hiking for meditation is a trend as scientists are discovering more benefits to this activity that heals the mind, body and soul. Pick up some trail suggestions on this last chapter of the book, too!