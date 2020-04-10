Spotting Anxiety And Depression In Your Loved One

There are no tests to confirm anxiety and depression. Hence, it’s important to look out for symptoms.

Those who suffer from anxiety worry incessantly. They can become restless and are unable to sit still. If it escalates into a panic attack, they may display physical symptoms – such as heart palpitations, in which the heart starts pounding very quickly and may be mistaken as going into a cardiac arrest. Other physical symptoms, not caused by a physical illness, include shortness of breath, tremulousness, cold or sweaty palms, feeling faint, a fear of dying, and indigestion. They may break down and withdraw from others, as well as lose interest in doing things.

If these symptoms affect the way a person functions normally, on a daily basis, seek professional help.