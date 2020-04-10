Spotting Anxiety And Depression In Your Loved One

The Expert: Dr Daniel Zainal Abdul Rahman, consultant psychiatrist at Prince Court Medical Centre
Are you worried that your loved one is silently going through anxiety or depression? It’s true that certain people are more prone to these conditions. They are usually chronic over-thinkers, or those with an obsessive nature. With a need to be in control all the time, they may feel like they’re spiraling out of control during challenging times.
There are no tests to confirm anxiety and depression. Hence, it’s important to look out for symptoms.
- Those who suffer from anxiety worry incessantly.
- They can become restless and are unable to sit still.
- If it escalates into a panic attack, they may display physical symptoms – such as heart palpitations, in which the heart starts pounding very quickly and may be mistaken as going into a cardiac arrest.
- Other physical symptoms, not caused by a physical illness, include shortness of breath, tremulousness, cold or sweaty palms, feeling faint, a fear of dying, and indigestion.
- They may break down and withdraw from others, as well as lose interest in doing things.
If these symptoms affect the way a person functions normally, on a daily basis, seek professional help.