3 Reasons To Watch Parasite and The Farewell

Parasite

IMDB: 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 99%

Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

1. You can’t go wrong with this director

At the helm of Parasite is Bong Joon Ho, an auteur who’s a master at telling socially conscious horror stories. His previous works include The Host and Snowpiercer, which are the highest-grossing films in South Korea.

Unlike The Host, there are are no actual monsters in Parasite — and it’s set in a reality that’s very close to ours. This, and the lack of supernatural elements, actually makes it all the more unsettling. Are we all monsters, the parasites of society, knowingly or unwittingly leeching off one another?

2. It’s full of twists

Revealing too much here would give away the plot, which is a huge part of Parasite’s viewing experience. Just know that all is not as it seems on the surface. You’ll be gripping the edges of your seat, wondering what’s next and where the movie is headed…

We won’t be surprised if you’d want to re-watch it, to spot what you may have missed the first time round.

3. The biting social commentary

In an increasingly materialistic world, many of us live for the purpose of making more money and working our way up to a comfier lifestyle.

While this is perhaps more prevalent in certain parts of the world, such as Parasite’s native South Korea, the class divide exists everywhere — including Malaysia. Besides, we’ve all coveted what we do not have.

The Kim family’s relentless pursuit of a better life, as well as the luxuries afforded to the Park family, will have you questioning the values of today’s society.

This thought-provoking quote from the movie best sums it up: