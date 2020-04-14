Prince William and Duchess Kate’s #WFH Set-Up At Kensington Palace

Just like millions of people across the world, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are working from home. And new pictures of their ‘office’ set-up has serendipitously given us a rare insight into their life at their 1A Kensington Palace abode.

This was, of course, before the royal couple retreated to Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While not very current, the pictures still offer fascinating insight into their personalities.

In their official Palace Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess shared two images from their sprawling 20-room London home, which doubled-up as their #WFH set-up. In the caption, the pair elaborated on why they’re choosing to highlight and raise awareness for everyone staying at home right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. The Palace explained in the statement that William had spoken to Mind Charity CEO Paul Farmer, while Catherine spoke to the CEO of Place2Be, Catherine Roche. Announcing that Public Health England have now published new guidance to help support people struggling with their mental health during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Palace shared a direct statement from the royal couple: It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.

Duchess Kate’s #WFH space

In the picture, Kate is seen wearing a chic Marks & Spencer pink suit, which she wore recently when she and William paid a special visit to the Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon. The Duchess appears to have a solid collection of books at her disposal. As pointed out by HELLO!, the books are Penguin Clothbound Classics, with each book featuring a design by Coralie Bickford-Smith. Prince William’s #WFH space

Prince William’s working from home set-up is also quite unique – his desk features a large lamp which has a beautiful classic design. A large printer in the forefront of the shot also suggests the Prince has plenty of things to be writing up and sharing with his team, as they continue to work in isolation amid the crisis.

Text by Jess Pullar/Australian Women’s Weekly