On Netflix, Malaysians Preferred Action And Romance In 2019

With hundreds (if not more) titles available in Malaysia on Netflix, there’s always the question of what to watch now.

If you were to ask fellow Malaysians, it seems they’d recommend a rush of adrenaline! In Netflix’s list of Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 in Malaysia, action-packed flicks and sweet rom-coms lead the way.

Which of the top-10 titles have you watched, and did they leave a good impression on you? Or do you think they’re overrated? What other movies and series would you recommend? Let us know on Facebook or Instagram!

As for the Her World team, these are what we liked watching in 2019: