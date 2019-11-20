Neuroscience Meets Music To Give citizenM Guests Complete Restfulness

Music is more powerful than ‘white noise’ and ‘whale sounds’ in influencing our emotions and behaviours, but there is a lack of well-engineered and scientifically-informed compositions to take full advantage of these effects. Scientists have attempted to develop AI platforms, designed to churn out adaptive music for this purpose, but the result is aesthetically underwhelming.

Using this technology, citizenM International hotel brand citizenM has taken this commitment to the next level by creating a ‘Guide to Business Travel’, which addresses common issues experienced by those who are often in transit.

Volume one of the guide is called Brainwaves–an innovative musical collaboration between citizenM, London-based record label, Erased Tapes, music scientists at Goldsmiths, University of London, and supported by Bose.

And, guess what?

citizenM Kuala Lumpur is the first citizenM property to feature Brainwaves in all of its 210 guests rooms.

Brainwaves is where technology and culture meet, resulting in an album comprising three specially-written musical tracks, the product of in-depth research and music analysis conducted by a team of music scientists based at Goldsmiths. Using existing theory, research and data, the team worked with Erased Tapes, known for its nurturing of avant-garde musical talent, and described by Gilles Peterson as “one of the most important record labels of the last few years”.

citizenM commissioned Erased Tapes and three of their high profile composers-Michael Price, Högniand Ben Lukas Boysen-to create a sonic music experience in the form of a three-track album, Music for Brainwaves. The scientists and composers worked closely together to produce the three tracks that each combat an issue facing business travelers-focus, anxiety and sleep.

The result? Focus in 12-18Hz, Ascend in 8-13.9Hz and Dream in 0.1-3.9Hz. Each track utilizes relevant tones, frequencies and rhythms to affect the brain in a beneficial way. It is the first time that research of this sort has been created for public usage.