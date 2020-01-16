Navigation

Malaysia’s Mossy Forest Is World’s 5th Most Instagrammed Forest!

Also see the other stunning forests that made this list.
January 16, 2020
By Adelina Tan

One of the best ways to discover new sights, food and experiences is to search the hashtags on Instagram.

With that in mind, Taxi2airport.com has rounded up the most ‘Instagrammable’ forests around the world, to help you discover picturesque spots for the ‘gram. To do so, it’s tallied up all hashtag variations of forest names around the world.

And one such forest is right here in Malaysia! Cameron Highland’s Mossy Forest ranks at number 5, ahead of Atlantic Forest in Brazil, and Jiuzhaigou Valley in China.

Check out what the 10 most popular forests on Instagram have to offer:

The Black Forest, Germany (1,489,943 hashtags)

Image: Willequet Manuel, Shutterstock

This dark, dense forest has both beauty and diversity. The mountainous terrain is home to many waterfalls and even the Danube River. It’s also said to be the setting of Sleeping BeautyRapunzel and Hansel and Gretel.

