Malaysia’s Favourite Kopitiam Is Back With A Double Shot

Remember this song? Back in the day, hearing it meant another witty and heart-warming episode of Kopitiam. The local sitcom struck a deep chord with urban, English-speaking Malaysians who saw themselves represented for once on the small screen. More than that, audiences could relate to and see the diverse, memorable cast as their friends.

Kopitiam went on to air for an unprecedented 7 seasons – the longest to date for any Malaysian English scripted show. This November, the beloved sitcom is back with a reboot! The question on everyone’s mind, naturally, is who’s in it?

Meet The Double Shot Cast!

What made the original so awesome was the chemistry between the characters. So, we’re excited to share that Douglas Lim and Rashid Salleh are the OG gang back for another round! They’re joined by Sharifah Amani, Melissa Campbell, YouTube star Harvinth Skin, and actor-on-the-rise Charles Roberts. The show is directed by Imri Nasution, who has Gol & Gincu, Oh My English!, and Disney’s Wizards of Warna Walk in his portfolio. Besides reprising his character, Douglas Lim also served as head writer of Double Shot.

As the story goes: “The Kopitiam once owned by Marie is now the property of a prematurely jaded Steven (Douglas Lim). Just as he plans to sell off the unloved business, a couple of regulars offer to take it over. They’re the recently retrenched dreamer Alia (Sharifah Amani) and her spacey but well-intentioned bestie, Seleb (Melissa Campbell). Together with a cute but awkward chef (Harvinth Skin), a know-it-all helper who refuses to be fired (Charles Roberts), and the world’s most improbable Hollywood star (Rashid Salleh), the gang embark on all manner of (mis)adventures in their bid to bring the long-forgotten Kopitiam into the 21st century.”

P/S: It seems Susan (Lina Teoh) will put in an appearance on the show. Look out for her anticipated reunion with Steven!

Beginning 28th November, watch 2 back-to-back episodes of Double Shot every Thursday, exclusively on the Viu app as well as at www.viu.com. There are 10 30-minute episodes in total.

Kopitiam: Double Shot is a Viu Original, co-produced by Motion Content Group and Double Vision, the production house behind the original Kopitiam.