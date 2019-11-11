Make Your Own Natural Skincare Products In Seoul

Besides a K-pop dance class, a skincare-making workshop was also high on my list of must-dos on a recent trip to Seoul!

Known as the world’s beauty capital, new and innovative products are being introduced all the time in Seoul. The quest is always on for the latest and most effective ingredients. These days, the trend is for skincare containing more natural ingredients and fewer harsh chemicals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Cho 샬롯조 (@charlottejcho) on Jul 26, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

Having super-sensitive skin, I’ve been using K-beauty products for a while now, experiencing good results at pocket-friendly prices. Thus, I was keen to chat and learn more about skincare with a local expert in Seoul. This is where Airbnb came in, with their K-beauty Experiences. Curated and led by local beauty experts, guests get to pick up the latest K-beauty tips and connect with others who share the same interest.

It’s easy to book an Airbnb Experience, especially on the mobile app. A clear description of each Experience is given, along with available dates, price, location on a map, and ratings from previous guests. Based on these criteria, I chose this workshop on Airbnb hosted by Vic’s Lab Korea.