L’Oréal-Unesco Award RM90,000 To Malaysian Women Scientists

The 14th edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women In Science National Fellowship 2019 Award Ceremony honoured three esteemed women scientists who’ve dedicated their lives to the advancement of scientific research, for the betterment of the nation.

A total of RM90,000 grant money was also awarded to these bright women scientists to help fund their promising projects.

The goal of the award is to empower, support and alter the perception of women in the field of science, in order to bring better gender balance in the sector and inspire young women to do the same.

READ: Get Girls To Love Science At These Places