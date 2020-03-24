Local Celebs Sing in Solidarity for Malaysians

With Malaysians staying home during the Movement Restriction Order, many are on social media for Covid -19 updates. Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok are keeping Malaysians – and the world – from feeling isolated during social distancing. Local celebrities are also getting together, in song, to bring positive vibes to our feeds.

Daphne Iking and her Celepets sisterhood put up a video of them singing Micheal Jackson’s Man in the Mirror. In her post, Daphne shares: “We can beat this guys! Let’s #FlattenTheCurve and come together as a community to spread love, positivity and help, wherever possible.

Another local songstress, Nourul Depp, put together a heartfelt clip of singers such as Yuna, Dato’ Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Adibah Noor singing Gemilang by rock star Ella.

Thank you for cheering us up during these challenging times!