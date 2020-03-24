Local Celebs Sing in Solidarity for Malaysians

With Malaysians staying home during the Movement Restriction Order, many are on social media for Covid -19 updates. Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok are keeping Malaysians – and the world – from feeling isolated during social distancing. Local celebrities are also getting together, in song, to bring positive vibes to our feeds.
Daphne Iking and her Celepets sisterhood put up a video of them singing Micheal Jackson’s Man in the Mirror. In her post, Daphne shares: “We can beat this guys! Let’s #FlattenTheCurve and come together as a community to spread love, positivity and help, wherever possible.
View this post on Instagram
The #Covid19 outbreak has affected our lives and livelihoods, but we try and make the best we can of the situation. I found a blessing in the situation despite my financial concern that is hitting us hard being a freelance professional Emcee and VO talent. I love spending time with the children and actually enjoy my quiet time spring cleaning and learning new dishes to cook for the family. And then I get to chat with my support groups who are superbly positive and encouraging. Celepets are one of them. Atilia suggested we do this together. We can beat this guys! Let’s #FlattenTheCurve and come together as a community to spread love, positivity and help, wherever possible. Thanks @atiliaharon , @aishahjennifer, @dynasmokhtar , @ccserenacc @sazzyfalak and @yasminhani for being part of my life for more than a decade now.
Another local songstress, Nourul Depp, put together a heartfelt clip of singers such as Yuna, Dato’ Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Adibah Noor singing Gemilang by rock star Ella.
View this post on Instagram
Buat semua rakyat malaysia dan dunia. ♥️ . Special thanks to Dato Seri @ctdk @ellaaminuddins @yuna @ningdalton @elyanaofficial1 @daphneiking @dynasmokhtar @floor88band @adibah_noor @zahidarafik @rozisangdewi Semuanyang terlibat. Terima kasih @ayu_ace for the editing And my hubby for opening title @yestowellness 😂 . . Terima kasih adik @anakmisi This is for us all. For malaysia 🇲🇾 and world. . #stayhome #dudukrumah #kitajagakita . Anak menakan mak uda @akmalaizat0107 untuk kamu. Kerja baik2. Pakai apa yang patut. Jangan lupa ♥️🙏🏻🌹 cc @permata_merah_wahab
Thank you for cheering us up during these challenging times!