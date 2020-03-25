KitaJagaKita: Find Out Who Needs Help Through This Directory

Covid-19, and the resulting movement control order (MCO), has left many of the already-vulnerable and marginalized in need of immediate aid. Be it providing food, funds, essential items or manpower, there are many ways you can help.

One easy way to find out who needs what, and where, is to visit the #KitaJagaKita website. Set up and maintained by a group of dedicated individuals not linked to any NGO or political party, #KitaJagaKita lists and verifies organisations working tirelessly to assist those in need during the MCO. These could be affected individuals, groups, and also the medical community.

The dual language website – in BM and English – neatly categorizes the help needed, narrowing down the search based on one’s capacity to help.

Even seemingly small contributions can go a long way.

