Kehilangan Terpilu Yang Kedua Buat Nora

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @dr.mustafamt & @rafeahariffin my son alif is more confident nowπŸ’ͺ🏻 lost almost 37kg in 3 months! Annddd i am using my magic pen SAXENDA to loose weight and maintain it. I feel good! DM @dr.mustafamt for more info πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ #healthylifestyle #bariatricsurgery