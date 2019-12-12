Places You Can Travel To and Volunteer

Australia

For all animal lovers, you can take an active part in raising awareness of the protection of wildlife in a nature park set in a tropical forest. Oceans 2 Earth specialises in Australian animal welfare programmes that are dedicated to rescuing, caring for, and the healing of Australian wildlife before returning them to their natural habitat.

https://www.goabroad.com/providers/oceans-2-earth-volunteers/programs/australian-wildlife-rescue-care-and-rehabilitation-139810

Puerto Rico

This island nation in the Caribbean is known for its scenic beaches and landscapes, but it’s still in the midst of rebuilding and recovering from the damage brought on by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria that wrecked havoc on many homes. The municipality of Yabuoca in the eastern region was hit the worst, affecting 37,000 residents. Even today, hundreds of homes still require basic roof repairs. Further into the interior of the island, the mountain municipality of Barranquitas was also ruined by the storm and had to be cut-off from all visitors, making it inaccessible for weeks, because of the landslides.

All Hands and Hearts is a relief organisation that is working towards long-term repairs to houses severely damaged by the hurricanes. Volunteer activities will mostly consist of mucking and gutting home interiors, demolition, mold sanitation, tree removal, and especially roof repair.

https://www.allhandsandhearts.org/programs/puerto-rico-hurricane-relief/