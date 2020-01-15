James Bond: Who Is Billie Eilish, Youngest To Record 007 Theme Song?

The next James Bond film, No Time To Die, has found an artiste for its title song. The official theme song has always been as iconic as 007 and his ‘Bond girl’, the latest in a string of companions.

Adele, who performed ‘Skyfall’, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2013. In 2016, Sam Smith won the same award for ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ (Spectre). Both are well-known names among younger and older audiences, in tune with the franchise’s aim of extending its appeal by staying relevant.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

That said, it’s come as a surprise that Billie Eilish is writing and performing the theme song for No Time To Die, the youngest to do so in history. Dua Lipa and Beyonce are rumoured to have been under consideration. Some wonder if the 18-year-old – known for her eccentric performances and dressing – is too cool for James Bond.

Only time will tell. She may very well be the breath of fresh air the ageing franchise needs, drawing in the young crowd. No Time to Die will make its cinematic debut on 3rd April.

What we know, so far, is that Billie wrote the song with her brother and producer, Finneas O’Connell.

Here are some other things to know about the singer:

Having just turned 18 in December, she’s the youngest to be nominated in 4 major Grammy categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year.

She’s also the first artist born in the 2000s (2001, to be precise) to have a No. 1 album, which also happens to be her debut studio album.

That No. 1 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, contains 6 Billboard Hot 100 top 40 singles.

contains 6 Hot 100 top 40 singles. She first gained fame with her debut single, ‘Ocean Eyes’, which was released independently on the music sharing website SoundCloud.

Her full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, and she was born and raised in Los Angeles

Her parents, actress and screenwriter Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O’Connell, are also musicians.

‘Bad Guy’, her first No. 1 single, has 718 million views (at the time of writing) on YouTube.