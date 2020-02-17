Navigation

Ideas For A KL Staycation Adventure With Your Girlfriends!

Gorgeous holiday rentals, plus exciting activities to bond over and make new memories.
Article and images contributed by AirBnb Malaysia
All About Her
Women's Weekly
February 17, 2020
By Adelina Tan

Whether you’re single, happily taken or somewhere in between, there’s plenty of reason to spend some quality time with your best girlfriends!

Check out these beautiful Airbnbs Homes and fun Experiences for an amazing staycation adventure.

1 of 2

Where to stay:

The Bohemian Loft

Kick back and relax in this uniquely decorated Bohemian themed home with a Malaysian twist.

The Exquisite Home

Feeling a little fancy? Spend a night in a sophisticated and luxuriously elegant suite.

A Chic High-Rise

Find comfort in this chic, minimalist home where you can take in the breathtaking view of the city.

The Tranquil Apartment

Enjoy a skyline view from a peaceful balcony high above the soft whir of the city.

1 of 2

More Related Stories