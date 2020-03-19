I Love My Child More Than I Love My Husband

Whenever my husband says, “I love you more than baby”, I would reply with the same words. However, I know that deep down, I love my only child more. From the various relationship-advice stories I have read, I learnt I should love my husband more, and that our relationship is vital to provide our child with a stable and happy environment. However, I can’t help how I feel and I believe it is his fault that I feel this way.

My husband has always had a quick temper. I attribute that to his upbringing and him being an only child. Before our kid came along, he would almost always threaten me with divorce whenever we get into a heated argument, which happens about twice a month. He would then apologise profusely after he has cooled down, and added that he didn’t mean what he said.

I had told him time and again that I do not appreciate his threats as they hurt me deeply. It was traumatic to hear the word “divorce” as newly-weds. You are supposed to be my partner, it’s us against the world, so how could you say that to me? Didn’t we vow to love each other forever?

You are supposed to be my partner, it’s us against the world, so how could you say that to me? Didn’t we vow to love each other forever?

READ: 10 Things That Could Hurt Your Relationship