How You Can Support Other Women Through Dayre

When we first heard of Dayre.me, we were eager to find out how this website and app grew into a vibrant community for women to support one another. So we asked Katherine Teo, the co-founder of Create Collective, which took over Dayre in 2018, to share a little more about this concept.

What made you acquire and support Dayre?

Dayre was first introduced as a micro-blogging app in 2013. But since its acquisition by Create Collective in 2018, it’s taken on a different direction, which I’ll explain a little later. Over the years, it’s evolved organically to become a vibrant community of women from all walks of life, who bond over shared interests, experiences, milestones, and relatable stories. In fact, over time, Dayrean sub-communities such as #DayreBeauty, #DayreTravel, #DayreMummies, #DayreBrides, #DayreHomes and #DayreFatties sprung up organically within Dayre to cater to specific groups. The safety of their content and their privacy naturally become our top priority.

I have always been a silent reader of Dayre (I read, but don’t post). When it was announced that Dayre was shutting down, I personally felt a sense of loss, and thought it was a pity. So when the chance to acquire it came, I knew it was time. As a user, I could also understand what was so unique about the platform and why people were drawn to it. I felt that there was untapped potential to Dayre and that my partners, my team, and I could contribute to its new chapter. Dayre is now a members-only women’s community in the digital space, where their safety and voice are prioritised.

How do you see women benefitting from the app?

Dayre is more than an app. It’s more than just micro-blogging too. It really is a dedicated space for women, where Real Girl Talk can take place – where women can share authentic stories and reviews, unfiltered thoughts and experiences, and untold secrets – with a community of women who gets them, or just want to be there for them. On Dayre, women know that they are not alone, because they are connected to a community that understands, supports and empowers. A fun fact is that in line with this vision of the new Dayre, a ‘hug’ function was rolled out for women to comfort or encourage one another with virtual hugs. This creates a more tangibly supportive environment in cyberspace.

In just two weeks since the hug function was first introduced, 13,395 hugs were exchanged, which is a testament to the highly supportive community on Dayre. Many users who received ‘hugs’ related how they felt comforted by the strong support of the Dayre community. Women can also connect with like-minded women or others who share similar interests through #Dayrebeauty, #DayreFoodies, #DayreTravel, or meet other people going through similar milestones and experiences through #DayreBrides, #DayreMummies, #Dayrehomes and #DayreCareers.

On Dayre, women don’t just share the highlight reels of their life. They share the big and small moments – the good, the bad, and the real. For example, some share problems they face with their husbands, their in-laws, and children. On #DayreBeauty, some discuss their insecurities when it comes to their acne; #DayreTTC, also known as ‘Trying to Conceive’ sees women sharing their struggles, judgment, stress, and loneliness they feel from not being able to conceive. Just as the Internet has democratised our freedom and ability to voice our opinions and thoughts, women in particular have become more vulnerable to cyber abuse, bullying, and doxxing, on top of privacy issues such as illicit data access and mining.