How You Can Help Feed A Family

To ease the burden of families that are experiencing a challenging time at home, team HerInspirasi along with Her World, The Malaysian Women’s Weekly, Jelita and Shape team would like to invite you to reach out and help these families in need through HappyBankCrew.

In hope to play a pro-active role during these uncertain times, we are working with the non-governmental organisation, HappyBank Crew to raise funds for a good cause.

The funds you donate will be used to buy groceries and basic necessities to help those in need. Many find it difficult to survive due to the enforcement of movement control orders (MCO) especially those from B40, M40 and foreign workers. As a result, many have lost their food supply.

LET’S #TENGOKJIRANKITA

We invite you join us and lookout for our friends and neighbours #TENGOKJIRANKITA (Look with this HerInspirasi x HappyBankCrew campaign. Are they going though a tough time? Do they lack food or supplies?

So, join us and donate RM50 to sponsor a meal for one family. But, if you’d like to make a larger donations, ofcourse we welcome it too.

According to Nurainie Haziqah, founder of Happy Bank, the funds raised are aimed at helping two community groups. “The first group usually involves low-income families and immigrants living in low-cost flats. We will look for responsible individuals and connect with them directly, so that we can deliver food directly. It is safer under the current Covid-19 outbreak.

“Second group are the adhoc cases. We receive such cases daily. Usually, we will interview them first to verify the information in addition to collecting the data.

“Each night, we have a group meeting (with Happy Bank members) and when all are approved, food items will be arranged for delivery the next day,” he said.

According to Nurainie, HappyBankCrew is made up of five people.

HAPPY BANK PERFORMANCE

In addition to helping the urban poor in the city center, Happy Bank has also sent funds to Tawau, Sabah to provide assistance to village fishermen in addition to selected families in Johor, Perak and Kelantan. One of the most heartbreaking stories is that of a Mualaf living a hard life, who had to care for his mother. When Happy Bank offered help, the individual wanted to return the rice because they did not have a stove or even a gas barrel. They only cook food using a microwave. “That’s why he said he first soaked it with ordinary water, then went into the microwave,” the quote shared on HappyBankCrew Twitter account. As of April 10, Happy Bank has raised RM111,623 and helped 1,721 families.

To make a donation :

Account name: Happy Crew Project

Account number: 568621000906 (Maybank)

Reference: Covid-19