Yankee Candle’s 50th Anniversary Collection Is Now Available In Malaysia

Yankee Candle is celebrating its 50th Anniversary by bringing back 25 of its exclusive candle fragrances from 1970 to 2000 to Malaysia. Reigniting a selection of the most popular fragrances and nostalgic classics, Yankee Candle aims to give all Malaysians a chance to experience the vintage scents from 50 years ago.

With fresh, uplifting, floral and fruity fragrance notes, the exclusive collection consists of 25 different signature, large jar candles from various seasons.

These include:

1970s: Blueberry, French Vanilla, Spiced Apple, Strawberry

1980s: Honeydew Melon, Lily of the Valley, Maple Sugar, Sugar Plum

1990s: Balsam Fir, Banana Nut Bread, Christmas Wish, Granny Smith, Jack Frost, Salt Mist Rose, Storm Watch

2000s: Be Thankful, Blueberry, Holiday Sage, Rainbow’s End, Red Berry & Cedar, Splash of Rain

2010s: Fruit Fusion, Orange Dreamsicle, Over the River, Pine Cone & Lime

You also wouldn’t want to miss the Fall/Winter 19 Elevation Collection. The Elevation Collection with Platform Lids has a sophisticated silhouette and stylish artistic touch that is enhanced by a dual-purpose brushed metal lid. This one of a kind lid has been specifically designed to double as a platform for the candle; the perfect home accessory for anyone. This collection introduces 5 inviting scents such as Fig & Clove, Tonka Bean & Pumpkin, Amaretto Apple, Arctic Frost and Holiday Garland!

