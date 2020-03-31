Here’s How To Maintain Your Car During The MCO

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) period extended till 14th April, many cars will be parked for up to 28 days. Not many us have considered what to do to with our vehicles, as our thoughts are preoccupied with other priorities.

However, the MCO will eventually come to an end, and a vehicle needs maintenance to function well. Here are some suggestions from PROTON on how to keep your vehicle in tip-top condition during the MCO.

1. Start your car

While technology has progressed since the early years of automobile production, one fact remains – a vehicle needs to be started periodically (the recommended period is every seven days) in order to maintain functionality. One of the basic components of a car is the battery. It starts the engine and provides electrical power to other parts of the vehicle. So, if the engine doesn’t run frequently, the alternator is unable to charge the battery.

To avoid this, start your vehicle’s engine and keep it running for 10 minutes to allow the alternator to do its job. While you’re doing this, you might be tempted to blast some tunes or turn on the air-conditioning. Don’t do it. Turning them on will draw current from the battery and reduce the effectiveness of the charging process.

Once you’re done, don’t forget to lock your vehicle by arming the alarm.