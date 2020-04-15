Help To Keep The Orang Asli From Starving

The Global Peace Foundation reports that the ongoing MCO has acutely affected the livelihood of Orang Asli (OA) communities. Relying on ad-hoc work such as rubber tapping, and working for daily wages such as by selling their produces, many OA villagers have lost their sources of income. This leaves them struggling to put food on the table for their families.

OA families earn as little as RM300 to RM600 per month, and therefore have little to no savings. As the MCO prolongs, their conditions worsen with some surviving merely on tapioca.

Help them out

Food is a necessity that no one should go without. The Gobal Peace Foundation is fundraising RM100,000 to provide food relief for 2,000 OA families across Pahang. Each family will receive RM50 worth of essential food items including rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, bihun, biscuits, and salt. With these, they’ll have adequate nutrition, especially the children.

Compliance with MCO

In order to avoid any social contact and risk of infection, Global Peace Foundation will not be traveling to OA villages. Through their OA village database and contact with local community organizers, they’ve identified villages that are in dire need of assistance. Orders will be placed with grocery stores closest or most frequented by the villagers. A village representative will then pick up the groceries from the store and distribute them in the village.

Global Peace Foundation Malaysia has been working with underserved OA communities in Pahang and Perak since 2016. They’ve worked to provide access to clean water, energy and education to over 70 villages. 100% of the funds raised will be channeled as food relief. At the end of the campaign, an account will be reported to the public to show how the fund has been spent.