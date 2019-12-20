Gifts That Support A Good Cause From Destination: GOOD

Looking for a very special gift, one that will truly make a difference and leave impact, even long after Christmas?

Located at the REXKL, Destination: GOOD is AirAsia Foundation’s flagship social enterprise shop. Available for purchase are 400 responsibly and ethically produced goods, sourced from over 300 social enterprises in ASEAN. From handmade bags to upcycled pet toys, there’s something for everyone.

The staff can assist you in putting together a GOOD box that’s ready for gifting. Just let them know your theme or budget.

These are our picks:

For the fashionista

This small but spacious clutch comfortably fits all the essentials, be it for high tea with your girlfriends or a night out with your loved ones. Nazanin is label started by Afghan refugees in Malaysia, loved for its colourful yet eye-catching prints. Every Nazanin bag is handmade and one of a kind!