Get Tested For Peripheral Neuropathy At These Roadshows

Find out more about peripheral neuropathy through engaging and interactive activities, at a location near you.
All About Her
Women's Weekly
November 15, 2019
By Adelina Tan

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that occurs when your nerves are damaged. Worldwide, 1 out of 3 people might be at risk of neuropathy with increasing age.

Causes of Nerve Damage

Diabetes: Increases the risk of developing neuropathy as a result of high blood sugar level.

Ageing: Risk of nerve damage rises with age.

Lifestyle: Alcohol consumption, smoking, and/or an imbalanced diet – such as strict vegetarianism – may lead to a vitamin B-deficiency. B vitamins are important for maintaining healthy nerves.

Pressure on the nerves: Prolonged sitting and repetitive activities, such as typing and cooking, places nerves under unrelenting pressure. Likewise, the constant wearing of high heels. Trauma sustained from a motor vehicle accident, or injuries from a fall or playing sports, can also contribute to nerve damage.

Viral or bacteria infections

Neuro-Care: Find out how healthy your nerves are and learn to improve their condition.

NeuroVR Challenge: Experience the loss of control similar to neuropathy. Don’t lose your nerve!

Neuromatch: Get to know the symptoms of neuropathy so you know what to look out for!

Complete any 2 of the 3 activities to redeem a free gift.

