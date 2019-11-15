Get Tested For Peripheral Neuropathy At These Roadshows

Peripheral neuropathy is a condition that occurs when your nerves are damaged. Worldwide, 1 out of 3 people might be at risk of neuropathy with increasing age.
Causes of Nerve Damage
Diabetes: Increases the risk of developing neuropathy as a result of high blood sugar level.
Ageing: Risk of nerve damage rises with age.
Lifestyle: Alcohol consumption, smoking, and/or an imbalanced diet – such as strict vegetarianism – may lead to a vitamin B-deficiency. B vitamins are important for maintaining healthy nerves.
Pressure on the nerves: Prolonged sitting and repetitive activities, such as typing and cooking, places nerves under unrelenting pressure. Likewise, the constant wearing of high heels. Trauma sustained from a motor vehicle accident, or injuries from a fall or playing sports, can also contribute to nerve damage.
Viral or bacteria infections