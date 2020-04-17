Get ready for a #BTS concert marathon this weekend

The world’s favourite Korean boy group announced earlier on Twitter that they will be hosting a ‘special online streaming’ party this Saturday and Sunday.

Fans will be treated to a virtual fest called ‘Bang Bang Con’, which will see a marathon of concerts captured before the pandemic forced the group to cancel its line-up global live events. The concerts will be streamed at on a dedicated YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

Starting at 11am Saturday, the first set includes:

2015 BTS Live <The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage>

2016 BTS Live < The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage : Epilogue>

BTS 2014 Live Trilogy : Episode II The Red Bullet

BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.ZIP+]

On Sunday at 11am, you can look forward to these performances:

2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour In Seoul

2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final

BTS 4th Muster [Happy Ever After]

BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Seoul

All those experiencing cabin fever, here’s your signal to raise your hands in the air!

