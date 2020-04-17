Navigation

Get ready for a #BTS concert marathon this weekend

Just one more sleep away!
April 17, 2020
By Aileen Chow

The world’s favourite Korean boy group announced earlier on Twitter that they will be hosting a ‘special online streaming’ party this Saturday and Sunday.

Fans will be treated to a virtual fest called ‘Bang Bang Con’, which will see a marathon of concerts captured before the pandemic forced the group to cancel its line-up global live events. The concerts will be streamed at on a dedicated YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

 

Image: BTS Official Facebook

Starting at 11am Saturday, the first set includes:

  • 2015 BTS Live <The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage>
  • 2016 BTS Live < The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage : Epilogue>
  • BTS 2014 Live Trilogy : Episode II The Red Bullet
  • BTS 3rd Muster [ARMY.ZIP+]

 

On Sunday at 11am, you can look forward to these performances:

  • 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour In Seoul
  • 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final
  • BTS 4th Muster [Happy Ever After]
  • BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Seoul

All those experiencing cabin fever, here’s your signal to raise your hands in the air!

 

