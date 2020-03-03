Galaxy S20 Series: 5G And Upgraded Camera Features

Going a day without our smartphone is unimaginable to most of us. It’s such an integral part of our daily life: keeping us within reach of work associates and loved ones. Connecting us to what’s going on not only around us, but everywhere in the world. And letting us capture all the best moments, in still and moving images.

With the all-new Galaxy S20 series from Samsung, the smartphone becomes all the more an extension of one’s self. All three variants – S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – come with 5G connectivity, unlocking all the possibilities of faster wireless technology. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the phones are protected by industry-leading mobile security platform Knox. Besides this front-line defense against data breaches, the phones also feature a new, secure processor which protects against hardware-based attacks.

With so many conveniences now tied to tech, from ordering food to unlocking the door of a rental car, a phone’s battery has got to last. The Galaxy S20 boasts one that’s big and intelligent, with 25W Super Fast charging. The S20 Ultra is even more impressive: supporting 45W Super Fast charging. The entire series is equipped with massive storage, as per today’s standard (128GB for S20; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra).

The Galaxy S20 series also has Samsung’s cleanest, simplest and and most intuitive interface to date.