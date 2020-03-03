Galaxy S20 Series: 5G And Upgraded Camera Features

Going a day without our smartphone is unimaginable to most of us. It’s such an integral part of our daily life: keeping us within reach of work associates and loved ones. Connecting us to what’s going on not only around us, but everywhere in the world. And letting us capture all the best moments, in still and moving images.
With the all-new Galaxy S20 series from Samsung, the smartphone becomes all the more an extension of one’s self. All three variants – S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra – come with 5G connectivity, unlocking all the possibilities of faster wireless technology. The most secure device Samsung has ever made, the phones are protected by industry-leading mobile security platform Knox. Besides this front-line defense against data breaches, the phones also feature a new, secure processor which protects against hardware-based attacks.
With so many conveniences now tied to tech, from ordering food to unlocking the door of a rental car, a phone’s battery has got to last. The Galaxy S20 boasts one that’s big and intelligent, with 25W Super Fast charging. The S20 Ultra is even more impressive: supporting 45W Super Fast charging. The entire series is equipped with massive storage, as per today’s standard (128GB for S20; 128GB, 256GB and 512GB for Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra).
The Galaxy S20 series also has Samsung’s cleanest, simplest and and most intuitive interface to date.
Changing how you capture your world
- Details in Stunning Clarity: The larger image sensor on these phones significantly increase camera resolution, enabling more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. The S20 and S20+ have a 64MP camera, while the S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera. With the larger sensors taking in more light, you’ll get rich image quality even in low-light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology (combining 9 pixels into 1 at the sensor level).
- Groundbreaking Zoom Capability: The Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom. This means you can zoom in close, even when you’re far away: up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+. As for the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, their AI powered, multi-image processing reduces quality loss at high zoom levels – giving you Super Resolution Zoom, up to 100X, with a clearer view than ever before.
- Single Take, Multiple Possibilities: Single Take lets you stay in the moment, while you capture the moment. Thanks to AI camera technologies, you can now capture up to 10 photos and videos simultaneously. Features such as Live Focus, Cropped, and Ultra Wide give free reign to your creativity.
- Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, letting you capture your world in true-to-life colour and quality. When you’re done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience, or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. Even the bumpiest videos will look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.