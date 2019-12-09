Furnish Your Home With Award-Winning Designs This Festive Season

With Christmas, New Year’s Day and Chinese New Year soon upon us, it’s a time of celebrating and reconnecting with loved ones. We open up our homes to warmly welcome friends and family, buoyed by good food and festive cheer.
Of course, a comfortable and cozy home also enhances these treasured experiences. The King Living difference is in the Australian brand’s attention to detail, durability and comfort. King Living’s designs grow with your family and stand the test of time. In fact, the brand’s precision-cut steel frame is engineered to last, and backed by a 25-year warranty.
King Living’s Jasper II seating system and Sleep+ range of mattresses recently won top honours at the 61st Good Design Awards Ceremony, held in Sydney. Both products were selected from a pool of nearly 700 submissions, a record number in the Awards’ history.
In this video, Faiz Sabri and Rozana Mumtaz, wedding planners and founders of Reka Teemor, share what it is they love about King Living:
Innovative Seating
The Jasper II is an update of the iconic Jasper, Australia’s favourite sofa for 15 years. It’s sleeker, smarter, more versatile and the brand’s most comfortable storage sofa yet. You can hide items, both small and large, under its seats. Be it extra jars of festive cookies or a vacuum cleaner, you can keep them out of sight, yet within easy reach.
A hallmark of modular design, it also comes with even more options for customization, including a new state-of-the-art media console and clever tech integration solutions. Going beyond aesthetic upgrades, the Jasper II features Postureflex® Seating System in combination with KingCell, memory foam and feather for luxurious, feathery-soft comfort that lasts.
Jasper II from King Living
The Jasper II earned a Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the product design category, with the jury commenting: “Function, form and style all wrapped up in seriously good design. This is a versatile and super comfortable sofa with clever storage design features and customisable options. Coupled with an innovative media console, plug-in tables and clever tech integration, the Jasper II is a shining example of good design in this category.”
King Living products are made to order. To ensure your products arrive in time for the festivities, do place your order now. And with interest-free installments available, furnishing your home with more King Living pieces -- each specifically designed for better living -- is now more easy and affordable.
Visit the website, or the showrooms at IPC Shopping Centre and Bangsar, to experience the King Living difference.
