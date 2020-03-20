Fun #StayAtHome Trends And Challenges To Check Out

With millions of social media users around the world staying home and social-distancing, folks are being creative and turning to humour to cope amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Here are some challenges you can try out, plus more ideas on what to do till #StayAtHome comes to an end.
1. Social Distancing in Six Words
-
-
Hey guys. It’s been a crazy week, so for our first Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags, use six words to describe your time staying home and tag it with #MyQuarantineInSixWords. Could be on the show!
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 19, 2020
-
And here are some of the hilarious (and relatable) ones that made us LOL!
My coworker snores during conference calls #myquarantineinsixwords pic.twitter.com/JBgap4Paq3
— MichelleJBayne (@MichelleJBayne) March 19, 2020
Far more demanding than my boss #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/O0kT4W13d7
— Karmen (@Karmen7475) March 19, 2020
all i’ve been doing is eating #MyQuarantineInSixWords pic.twitter.com/FKvqIAVtIP
— marebear (@MaryCamaj) March 19, 2020