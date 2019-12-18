Faber-Castell Opens Its First Art Studio in Sunway Pyramid

Good news for all those who love art!

A.W. Faber-Castell Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Faber-Castell Malaysia) has reopened its store in Sunway Pyramid with an art studio concept, making it more appealing to art hobbyist and art enthusiasts.

Resembling an art studio and an art gallery, the store features floor-to-ceiling art showcase by renowned artists with an interval change every 2 months, a retail display counter that is complete with an assortment of art products, a gifts corner and weekend art workshops.

This concept is the first of its kind by a stationery brand in creating a holistic experience for art appreciation. You get to learn about the various Faber-Castell art tools that are available, attend workshops on creating art pieces and as well as a chance to view art showcases by renowned artists. The new concept is also in line with Faber-Castell’s mission in cultivating the interest for art among consumers through Faber-Castell’s innovative tools.

It also offers seamless shopping experience where offline to online purchase is made possible via Faber-Castell Malaysia’s new eShop: https://shop.faber-castell.com.my

With over 1,000 product assortments, the eShop offers 20% off storewide (code: YES20) with selected items up to 60% reduction at the Year End Sale. You get to enjoy free delivery to any addresses within Malaysia with minimum spend of RM100 nett.

If you are interested in attending any of Faber-Castell’s art workshops can register via its Facebook page www.facebook.com/fabercastell.malaysia/ as seats are limited.

What’s to look out for here?

Faber-Castell’s Art & Graphic range is one of the product range to look out for when visiting the Art Studio. Products from this range combines the best from over 255 years of experience in developing and manufacturing exclusive artists’ products. Among popular products in this range include the Polychromos Artists’ Colour Pencils, Albrecht Durer Artists’ Watercolour Pencils, Pitt Artist Pens, Castell 9000 Graphite Pencils and the most celebrated KarlBox.

The Art & Graphic range of products are made in Germany. They boasts brilliance and high quality colour pigments that last for centuries and extremely fade resistant. Great artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Paul Klee and Karl Lagerfeld have produced masterpieces using this range of products.