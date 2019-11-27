Everything You Should Know About a C-Section

What is a Cesarean section?

“A caesarean section is a surgery to deliver the baby through an incision made at the tummy and womb (uterus). About 25% to 30% of pregnant mothers will require a caesarean section. A caesarean section should be medically indicated. It is recommended by the obstetrician in situations such as low lying placenta (placenta praevia), malpresentation of the baby (the baby is not in a normal position), baby in distress or failure of labour to progress. More often than not, caesarean section is now requested as the initial mode of delivery by mothers.

Prior to surgery, your obstetrician will explain the circumstances surrounding the surgery and its possible complications. Clarify with your doctor on any doubts that you may have. You will then be given anaesthesia by your anaesthetist doctor. This would require numbing the lower half of your body. You will be awake throughout the procedure and be able to hear your baby cry. In uncommon circumstances, a general anaesthesia will be required.

A 10cm to 20cm cut will be made at your tummy and another incision at the womb to deliver your baby. Rarely will you require a vertical incision beneath your belly button. Upon delivery of the baby and placenta, your womb and skin will be closed with stiches. The entire surgery takes about 30 to 60 minutes. After surgery, you will be transferred out to the ward for recovery. You will be discharged within 2 to 3 days.”

Read: Can You Have A Normal Delivery After A C-Section?