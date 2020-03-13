Do You Deserve Better? 10 Warning Signs That Your Company Isn’t Treating You Well

Have you ever looked through those “Best Companies to Work For” lists and wondered, “Why can’t my company be like that?” Free lunches, dinners and snacks, fully equipped gymnasiums and recreation rooms, complimentary massages, paid-for holidays…

A bad company is just the opposite. Many of us have probably worked for an organisation that had a toxic corporate culture, with gossipy colleagues, a boss who favoured certain colleagues over others or held you back from doing your best work, and a management that was ultra-demanding and lacked respect for their employees.

While these are just a few of the red flags you should look out for when deciding whether to leave your company for something better, they’re really just the tip of the iceberg.

Take a look at 10 other red flags to look out for: