Do You Cry After Sex?

Okay, sex is awesome (hello, brain, body, and bond-boosting benefits!). But getting hit with the blues—instead of euphoria—after your bedroom session is anything but.
While some sex sessions can be so good they make you cry (the rush of oxytocin that floods your brain post-orgasm has been known to cause a few happy tears), there’s another reason for crying after sex: postcoital dysphoria (PCD), or the feeling of anxiety, depression, tearfulness, and even aggression (not the kind you want in bed) that some women experience right after sex. Sometimes PCD is called postcoital tristesse (French for sadness), according to the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM).
How common is crying after sex?
According to a survey of 230 college women published in Sexual Medicine, 46 percent had experienced the depressing phenomenon. Five percent of people in the study had experienced it a few times in the past month.
Interestingly enough, guys cry after sex too: A 2018 study of about 1,200 men found that a similar rate of men experience PCD and cry after sex as well. Forty-one percent reported experiencing PCD in their lifetime and 20 percent reported experiencing it in the last month.