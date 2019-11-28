Do You Cry After Sex?

Okay, sex is awesome (hello, brain, body, and bond-boosting benefits!). But getting hit with the blues—instead of euphoria—after your bedroom session is anything but.

While some sex sessions can be so good they make you cry (the rush of oxytocin that floods your brain post-orgasm has been known to cause a few happy tears), there’s another reason for crying after sex: postcoital dysphoria (PCD), or the feeling of anxiety, depression, tearfulness, and even aggression (not the kind you want in bed) that some women experience right after sex. Sometimes PCD is called postcoital tristesse (French for sadness), according to the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM).