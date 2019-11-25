Navigation

Do More With The Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Here are some reasons not to leave home without it!
Images from Samsung Malaysia
November 25, 2019
By Adelina Tan
Can you imagine leaving home without your phone? 10 years ago, the answer may still have been a ‘yes’. But these days, a phone basically has everything you need to function optimally. Not having Google, a camera, Facebook, Instagram, and a navigation app at your fingertips? Unthinkable!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (left) and Note 10+ (right)

As for those who want to know “Can I do that on my phone?”, Samsung  says that with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices, the answer is always yes! Setting out to prove this bold statement, and in conjunction with the #iChanged campaign, Samsung recently organized a “Don’t Leave Home Without It!’ hands-on workshop at REX KL.

The workshop was broken into three sessions: pro-grade photography and videography, AR Doodle, and Google apps.

