COVID19: Lelaki Ini Kongsi Reka Topeng Muka Guna Tisu Dapur

Namun disaat ini, penjualan topeng muka di pasaran mendapat permintaan tinggi sehinggakan ada netizen tampil dengan idea mereka topeng muka secara DIY. Jelita tidak sarankan untuk anda menggunakannya secara kerap kerana keberkesan dan materialnya tidak menepati saranan KKM.

Tetapi mungkin ia boleh digunakan ketika kehabisan stok dan perlu untuk memakainya. Pengguna Facebook, Joe Chia menggunakan tisu dapur dan getah untuk mereka topeng muka.

Creating a mask at home.

This is not a recommended mask, however in any case for those who have no access to surgical masks, this is an option than being exposed in public. Try this simple way which requires no stitching.

What you would need:

2 sheets paper towel + 4 rubber bands + 1 stapler

Steps:

1. Prepare and stack 2 sheets of paper towels.

2. Fold continuously to one side until you achieve a W fan shape.

3. Insert a rubber band on to each side of the paper towel.

4. Secure the rubber bands to the paper towel by stapling down on both sides.

5. Gently open up the pleats of the mask. You would have achieved a mask shape.

6. Try it on. If it is too much of a stretch, you may extend it by adding on a rubber band onto each side.

7. Ready to use!

**You may use this as an extra layer outside your current surgical mask to have a longer lifespan.