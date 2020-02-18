Covid-19: Is It Safe To Travel By Air?

Covid-19 – the name given by World Health Organization to the novel coronavirus – is still very much a concern. Daily, new cases are being reported. Not only in China, where the virus originates, but also in other parts of the world.

Understandably, you may be having second thoughts about travelling. Perhaps you’ve already booked tickets and made reservations for an upcoming holiday… long before Covid-19 came into existence.

Should you scrap those plans? Forfeit your money? To help you decide, here’s what Air Asia is doing to prevent the spread of viruses on their flights. Other airlines are also taking similar precautionary measures. If they’ve not made this information public, do contact them to check they’ve got proper procedures in place.

Bon voyage!

AirAsia’s ground and cabin crew have been adequately trained in identifying and handling passengers showing symptoms, to be endorsed to authorities. Protective gear, such as face masks and surgical gloves, have also been provided to all ground and cabin crew.