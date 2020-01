Sekuel Train To Busan Akan Tayang Ogos Ini

View this post on Instagram

Train To Busan Sequel : Peninsula Director Yeon Sang Ho, who is behind the sequel titled Peninsula, has said the film will premiere "specifically" on 12 August 2020. It is an extension of Train to Busan, after the virus has spread throughout Korea, but the characters are not the same. It shares the same world view and is a zombie action film that deals with the aftermath on the peninsula of what happened in Train to Busan. I'm still writing the script, but the scale is rather large since there will be action with something to it.