Putera Harry Dan Meghan Markle Umumkan Akan Berundur Dari Tugasan Diraja

Putera Harry dan Meghan Markle telah mengemparkan sosial media selepas pengumuman mengenai masa depan keluarga itu dalam kerabat diraja England.
Duke dan Duchess of Sussex itu yang juga ibu bapa kepada, Putera Archie Harrison telah mengumumkan menerusi akaun Instagram rasmi bahawa mereka akan mengundurkan diri sebagai ahli keluarga senior dalam keluarga diraja terkenal itu. Pasangan itu turut memberitahu mereka akan bekerja untuk mencari pendapatan dan telah mendapat sokongan penuh daripada Ratu Elizabeth II yang juga nenda kepada Putera Harry.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Putera Harry dan Meghan Markle turut memberitahu pengikut sosial media mereka bahawa mereka juga tidak sabar untuk kongsikan perjalanan kehidupan baru mereka. Bagaimanapun, pasangan diraja itu tetap akan berkolaborasi bersama Putera Charles, Putera William dan turut menghadiri majlis yang penting.
View this post on Instagram
Having attended the 10th Annual One Young World opening ceremony on Tuesday, The Duchess of Sussex was joined today by The Duke of Sussex for a round table discussion on gender equity with OYW and Queen’s Commonwealth Trust young leaders. Over the last few days, these young leaders became @OneYoungWorld ambassadors with the intention to return to their communities and further existing initiatives to help change the world for the better. This year OYW partnered with the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, of which The Duke and Duchess are President and Vice-President respectively, to provide scholarships to young leaders driving positive social impact in the Commonwealth. This was the most exciting collaboration between two groups The Duchess is passionate about and has been working with for some time. For more information and highlights from the week and how you can support these incredible leaders and their initiatives, visit @OneYoungWorld Photo © SussexRoyal / PA
Kenyataan daripada pasangan diraja itu dibuat apabila terdapat spekulasi mengenai mereka bakal berpindah ke Kanada. Pada Selasa lalu, sebuah akhbar tempatan telah mengeluarkan laporan mengenai masa depan Duke dan Duchess itu bersama keluarga diraja. Menjawab mengenai spekulasi itu, pasangan itu memberitahu mereka sedang membahagikan masa mereka di antara United Kingdom dan Amerika Utara.
View this post on Instagram
Today, we are excited to be able to announce details for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming tour to Africa! 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • In just two weeks, Their Royal Highnesses will embark on this official tour focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. This programme has been many months in the making, and The Duke and Duchess are eager to focus their energies on the great work being done in Southern Africa. From meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu to joining ‘Waves for Change’ on Monwabisi Beach, the South Africa programme will be educational and inspiring. The Duke is especially proud to continue the legacy left by his mother with her work in Angola as he joins Halo Trust again in an effort to rid the world of landmines. HRH will also travel to Malawi where he will check in on the British Army’s partnership with African Parks and will be working on the ground supporting local communities. The Duke is particularly proud to be able to deliver an exciting new initiative, a Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy three-country partnership which he designed and consulted with Governments in Namibia, Botswana and Angola to protect forest and wildlife corridors around the Okavango Delta. The Duchess will be working with local organisations to promote women and girls’ health and education, entrepreneurship and leadership. With such a textured culture and history, Their Royal Highnesses are grateful for the opportunity to connect with those on the ground in Southern Africa and to be inspired by the work being done and learn how they can be better supported. As President and Vice President of The Queens Commonwealth Trust and The Duke’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke and Duchess cannot wait to meet with young leaders mobilising change and adding to the beauty of these Commonwealth countries 🇿🇦🇧🇼🇦🇴🇲🇼 • “We look forward to seeing you soon!” • Photo ©️ PA images / Tim Graham – Getty Images / @Sentebale /@AfricanParksNetwork / @YouthAlert
Pasangan yang berkahwin pada Mei 2018 lalu itu baru sahaja kembali melakukan tugas diraja selepas meluangkan masa bersama keluarga kecil mereka. Pasangan itu menghabiskan masa yang bercuti di Kanada bersama anak mereka berusia lapan bulan.