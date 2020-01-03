Gosip Selebriti Terhangat Dan Viral Tahun 2019

Dah masuk tahun baru, Jelita senaraikan kisah atau gosip paling hangat dan viral selebriti sepanjang tahun 2019. Sememangnya tahun lepas adalah tahun yang penuh dengan kejutan.
Royal Baby
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Pada 6 Mei, Putera Harry dan Duchess Meghan Markle mendapat seorang bayi lelaki bernama Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.