Boost Your Immune System with These 5 Nutrients

The best way to boost your immune system is on a wholefood, low sugar diet. The more nutrient dense foods you can get in on the daily, the better. There are five significantly potent immune boosting nutrients that will give your body an extra wall of defense.

Zinc

Zinc is a well-loved mineral in the immunity world. It nourishes and supports the innate (first defense) and adaptive immunity (long-term, has memory). Zinc is a co-factor for over 200 enzymatic reactions within the body, with many of these being immune dependent mechanisms. It supports the thymus gland in adaptive T-cell production/regulation and acts as a free-radical scavenger. We love zinc as it supports against viruses and bacterial pathogens and promotes healthy function and integrity for our white blood cells: macrophages, neutrophils, natural killer cells, T-cells and lymphocytes.

Food Sources: Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, egg yolks, seafood, oysters, beef