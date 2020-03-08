Stand Together: Blu Inc International Women’s Day 2020

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day celebration is #EachForEqual – a timely reminder to be responsible for our own thoughts and actions, and to stand our ground and speak up. Although we may not make much of an impact on our own, change does begin from each of us. Collectively, empowered women – and men – can help to create a gender-equal world.

In the spirit of #EachForEqual, we’re celebrating women this 8th March through visual storytelling and participation. Through these, we hope to inspire women to ‘Stand Together’, speak up and be heard. Partnering with us are Samsung, KOSÉ and Fossil.

Stand Together

This short film is brought to you by Blu Inc Media (our publisher) in conjunction with International Women’s Day 2020.

Spanning three minutes, the no-dialogue movie is about three women – Mia, Geetha and Soo – who are each battling their daily demons. One fateful day their stories intersect, and what happens next changes everything forever.

The message behind the film is one of female solidarity. The aim is that women stand up for each other and for themselves.

STAND TOGETHER stars Sharifah Sakinah as Mia, Sangeeta Krishnasamy as Geetha, and Jasmine Suraya Chin as Soo.

Interactive Walls

Besides the video, we’ve put together five interactive walls for you to engage with at Pavilion KL – each with an empowering and inspiring message. Share who you are, and discover more about yourself through quotes from iconic women, motivational sayings, as well surveys revealing insights into current mindsets and lifestyles.

The walls will be up from 6th March to 22nd March.

Find them at these locations:

Main Entrance, Level 3 Connection, Level 3 (Next to Quivo) Connection, Level 3 (Fronting illy Café) Pavilion Elite, Level 4 Dining Loft, Level 7

